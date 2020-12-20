Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,145 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of SRCL opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

