Truist Financial Corp Buys 17,485 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Tutor Perini worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Tutor Perini by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:TPC opened at $13.36 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $679.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

