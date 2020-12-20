Truist Financial Corp Buys 17,485 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Tutor Perini worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

