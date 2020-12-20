Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 171.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of FTAI opened at $22.87 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

