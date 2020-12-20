Truist Financial Corp Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,094 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in US Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,721,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USFD stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

