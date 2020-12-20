Truist Financial Corp Has $616,000 Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $21,797,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUAN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.10, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,484 shares of company stock worth $14,400,971 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

