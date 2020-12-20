Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,085,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,072,000 after buying an additional 3,388,043 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,303,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,744,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

