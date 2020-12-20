Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,276,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.74 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

