Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $655.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

