Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

BSCM stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

