Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,930,000 after buying an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,089,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after buying an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after acquiring an additional 124,371 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.