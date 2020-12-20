Truist Securiti Comments on Inovalon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

