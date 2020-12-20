Truist Securiti Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -215.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Purple Innovation news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,272. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 233,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 62.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 398,387 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

