Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

