U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives $9.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research analysts have commented on USX shares. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 317,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

