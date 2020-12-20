UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 133,800 Shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Front Yard Residential worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $1,979,000. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $2,610,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $1,301,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

RESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.07 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.