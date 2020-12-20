UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.