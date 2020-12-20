UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 253.8% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 45,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 107.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 827,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 429,551 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

