Uniswap Trading Up 25.1% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $3.93 or 0.00016563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $853.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003114 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000127 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,929,014 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

