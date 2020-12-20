United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

UCBI opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,531,000 after buying an additional 1,010,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,832,000 after acquiring an additional 225,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,903,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 134,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

