Universa Achieves Market Cap of $4.24 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $47,514.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00370444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026209 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

