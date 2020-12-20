Unobtanium (UNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,056.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $65.69 or 0.00280695 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $23,056.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,402.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.49 or 0.01343846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00078780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005381 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,172 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

