Uquid Coin Hits Market Cap of $32.69 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00013914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, IDEX and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00369535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00025742 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

