VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $217.82 on Thursday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $1,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,203,607.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,065,401 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

