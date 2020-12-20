Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRS. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verso will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 39.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,084,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Verso during the second quarter worth $3,560,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Verso by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

