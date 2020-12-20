VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0161 on Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $131,541.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00369340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

