Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ VICR opened at $91.26 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 480.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $195,899.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at $240,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,420 shares of company stock worth $2,587,791. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vicor by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.