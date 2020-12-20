VideoCoin (VID) Price Up 8.8% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $199,766.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 17,440.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

