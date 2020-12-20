Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,768,000 after acquiring an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,580,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,393,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 562,688 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 604,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.35. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

