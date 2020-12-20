Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 24.8%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price shot up 24.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.31. 32,535,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,697% from the average session volume of 1,810,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research firms have commented on VUZI. BidaskClub raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $354.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.