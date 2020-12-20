W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 25,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,790,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00.

On Friday, November 27th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08.

On Monday, November 30th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48.

On Wednesday, September 30th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 15,235 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $1,666,251.95.

On Monday, September 28th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00.

On Friday, September 25th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,116,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $153.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $153.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

