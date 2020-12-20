Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

WAB stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,166.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 453,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 428,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

