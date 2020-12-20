Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $84,644,625.18 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $84,644,625.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,850,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48.
- On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.
- On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
