Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $84,644,625.18 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $84,644,625.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,850,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48.

On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51.

On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.

On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

