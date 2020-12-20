Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) a €19.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.59).

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €12.66 ($14.89) on Thursday. DIC Asset AG has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.97 and a 200 day moving average of €11.38.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

