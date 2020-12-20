Webcoin Achieves Market Cap of $13,967.35 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Webcoin has a total market cap of $13,967.35 and $2,863.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $5.60 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00368311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026034 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

