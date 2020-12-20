Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 38,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Shares of PZD stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

