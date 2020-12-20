Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $79.89.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.