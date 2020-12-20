Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,309 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Tejon Ranch worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 72.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,178 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,580 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 13,403 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $181,342.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,781,203 shares in the company, valued at $51,159,676.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.