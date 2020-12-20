Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 10.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANU stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $642.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

