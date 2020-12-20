Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of MBIA worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MBIA by 71.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 598.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

MBI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

In related news, CEO William C. Fallon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

