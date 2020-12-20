Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1,941.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

SHE opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

