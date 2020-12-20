Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Receives $23.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 152,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,591. The company has a market capitalization of $793.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.