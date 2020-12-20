Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of WTSHF opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.