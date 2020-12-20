Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

Shares of WING opened at $144.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

