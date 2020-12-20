Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $53.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 653,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

