Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,765.00

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,765 ($49.19) and last traded at GBX 3,730 ($48.73), with a volume of 161187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,710 ($48.47).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,612.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,549.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.43%.

In related news, insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) Company Profile (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

