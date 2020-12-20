WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,403 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of WSFS Financial worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

