Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.57.

YMAB stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,362 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,249,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 405,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 114,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

