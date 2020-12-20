YAM v1 Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00005094 BTC on major exchanges. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and approximately $10,596.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM v1 has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00378349 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026564 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

