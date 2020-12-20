Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Post $2.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after purchasing an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 552,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,937,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

